Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Magda Marquet Buys 10,000 Shares

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Magda Marquet purchased 10,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $24,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Magda Marquet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

On Thursday, August 31st, Magda Marquet purchased 1,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010.00.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMMX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 152,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,095. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $41.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immix Biopharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.