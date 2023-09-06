Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $67,790.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $106,487.48.

On Thursday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 482 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $43,298.06.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $313,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $32,156.25.

On Friday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 709 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $71,538.10.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 779,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of analysts have commented on PI shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

