Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

Get Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (DSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY and QQQ shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.