Insider Buying: ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) EVP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) EVP Wayne Thorsen purchased 5,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ADT Stock Up 1.3 %

ADT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,006. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of ADT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,100,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 415.6% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 93,048 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $1,122,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ADT by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,236 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT



ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

