Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Sells 939 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Tae Jung Kim sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $17,831.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,264.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tae Jung Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76.

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 1.39. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,784,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after buying an additional 11,528,981 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $158,925,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Coupang by 800.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,311,000 after buying an additional 10,540,635 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

