Insider Selling: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $53,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. 326,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. On average, analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 31.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,353,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 385,860 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,966,000 after acquiring an additional 499,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 1,551,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

