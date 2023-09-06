Insider Selling: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $53,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ESMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. 326,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. On average, analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.
