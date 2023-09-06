Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells 22,289 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $139,306.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 1,472,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,678. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

