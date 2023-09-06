Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells 1,490 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $66.25. 5,730,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,066. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

