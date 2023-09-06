Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $89,505.60.

On Monday, August 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $30,738.09.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $163,400.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $162,320.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $639,146.32.

Shares of INTA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. 909,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,762. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 2,385.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $22,484,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $230,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

