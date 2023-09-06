InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.72. 26,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 52,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

InterCure Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of InterCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCR. UBS Group AG raised its position in InterCure by 222.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InterCure in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in InterCure by 9,567.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InterCure by 756.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in InterCure in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

