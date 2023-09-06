International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 1,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded International Distributions Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

International Distributions Services Trading Up 2.8 %

About International Distributions Services

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

