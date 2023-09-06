James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from James Cropper’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

James Cropper Trading Down 4.4 %

LON CRPR opened at GBX 717 ($9.06) on Wednesday. James Cropper has a one year low of GBX 560 ($7.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,070 ($13.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 804.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 756.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.47 million, a PE ratio of 14,550.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

