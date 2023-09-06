Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Critical Survey

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -11.88% -15.07% -5.67% Jianpu Technology -5.33% -13.36% -6.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Jianpu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.21 -$129.62 million ($1.94) -1.86 Jianpu Technology $143.49 million 0.14 -$18.02 million ($0.40) -2.36

Jianpu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.05%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Summary

Jianpu Technology beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions. The company also offers commercial-banking-as-a-service solutions, including intelligent service, intelligent product development, and intelligent risk management platforms; digital services platforms for government agencies that provide integrated credit, cross-border trade, financial, and enterprise services; banking core system solutions; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing, as well as customers service management platforms for auto aftermarket and healthcare services. In addition, it provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for financial institutions; and Gamma FinCloud Open Platform, a plug-and-play, ready-to-integrate application development components for financial institutions. Further, the company offers information transmission, information technology advisory services, E-commerce security certificate administration, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

