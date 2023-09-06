John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTY opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

