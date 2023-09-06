John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HTD stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

