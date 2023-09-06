Joystick Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,799.23 or 1.00026782 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.