JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 346.79 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 349.50 ($4.41). Approximately 134,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 139,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.42).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 347.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 355.09. The company has a market capitalization of £320.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34,950.00 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -160,000.00%.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

In related news, insider Kathryn Matthews bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($12,023.24). Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

