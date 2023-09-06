JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 346.79 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 349.50 ($4.41). Approximately 134,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 139,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.42).
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 347.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 355.09. The company has a market capitalization of £320.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34,950.00 and a beta of 0.65.
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -160,000.00%.
Insider Activity
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile
JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.