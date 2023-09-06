Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.96 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.93). Approximately 1,019,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,622,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.70 ($0.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128.33 ($1.62).

Get Just Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Just Group

Just Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Just Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £769.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,700.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Just Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.