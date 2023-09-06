Kory James Wentworth Sells 950 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $12,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,571 shares in the company, valued at $668,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 11th, Kory James Wentworth sold 3,884 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $69,912.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $262,675.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

TRDA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $460.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.