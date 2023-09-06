Legacy Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 109,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $22,661,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 3.2 %

TSLA traded down $8.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.16. The stock had a trading volume of 60,181,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,175,594. The company has a market capitalization of $787.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,125,615. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

