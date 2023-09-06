Legacy Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 230,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 127,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 67,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,081. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.