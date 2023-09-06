Legacy Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

