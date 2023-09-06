Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,428 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHX traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.76. 501,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,973. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

