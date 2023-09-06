Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Down 0.8%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Lendlease Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

