Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. 20,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 38,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Luther Burbank Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $447.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luther Burbank Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Luther Burbank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 50.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

