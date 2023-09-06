Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. 20,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 38,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
Luther Burbank Trading Down 3.3 %
The company has a market cap of $447.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Luther Burbank Company Profile
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
