MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Sells A$298,858.15 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Pridham sold 66,046 shares of MA Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.53 ($2.92), for a total value of A$298,858.15 ($192,811.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. MA Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, private equity, and venture capital.

