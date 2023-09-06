Mantle (MNT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $764.96 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $764.96 million and $10.80 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,382,070.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.42157248 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $19,955,348.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

