Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) VP Michael A. Henderson Sells 20,000 Shares

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,192,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,973,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 58.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

