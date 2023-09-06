Mark E. Dmytruk Sells 41,417 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 41,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $92,359.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,194.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
DNA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 18,298,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,462,223. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. The company had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. Research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
