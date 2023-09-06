Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Trading 2.5% Higher

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.70) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.64). 56,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 61,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.45).
Mattioli Woods Stock Up 2.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 598.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 607.12. The company has a market capitalization of £312.48 million, a PE ratio of 5,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mattioli Woods
- Stock Average Calculator
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.