mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Shares Up 5.1%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 14,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

mCloud Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud Technologies Corp. creates a future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Its mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

