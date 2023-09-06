Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57. 601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Meiji Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

