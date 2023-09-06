Metawar (METAWAR) Price Hits $0.0002

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Metawar has a market cap of $42.23 million and $1.30 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00016118 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.