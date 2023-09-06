Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 105,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,118,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Minerva Surgical had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 280,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

