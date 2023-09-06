Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 5,500 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Newmont Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,621,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus cut their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

