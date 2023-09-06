NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 6,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 88,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

NextPlay Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 418,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

