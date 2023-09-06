NFT Tops One Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015314 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,713.09 or 0.99983386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

