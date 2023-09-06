Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Darlene Noci Sells 3,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Tuesday, August 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $149,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36.

On Monday, July 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $124,440.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $45,070.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. 215,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuvalent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nuvalent by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvalent

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.