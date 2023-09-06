NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.2 %

NVDA stock traded down $15.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.72. The company had a trading volume of 36,996,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,603,348. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.66 and a 200 day moving average of $353.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

