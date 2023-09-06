OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Trading 0.7% Higher

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.11. 11,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 16,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OMNIQ from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

OMNIQ Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OMNIQ by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in OMNIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in OMNIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in OMNIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 3.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

