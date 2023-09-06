ONUS (ONUS) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $58.00 million and approximately $3.49 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.593895 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

