OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Down 0.9%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.34). 178,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 480,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of £24.85 million, a PE ratio of 908.33 and a beta of 1.90.

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

