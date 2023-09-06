Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.65 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $60.82 million and $6.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

