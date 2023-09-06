Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Director Buys $100,010.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) Director R Tony Tripeny purchased 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Origin Materials stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 1,900,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,445. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $200.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

