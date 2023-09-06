Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Trading Down 19.1%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Orora Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

See Also

