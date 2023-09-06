Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Reduced by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,818,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,210,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.17, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,617,398 shares of company stock worth $49,274,887 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

