Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.27 and last traded at C$21.14. 431,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 794,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.21%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

