Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Has $5.15 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.2% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,383,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,116,857. The company has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

