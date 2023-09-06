Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $86,830.41 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $86,830.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 2,328,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Payoneer Global

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.