PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Increased by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 4.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

